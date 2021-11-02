West Boothbay Harbor Student Attends NYC Premier Fashion Event November 2, 2021 at 12:18 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCola Enrolls at LasellEdgecomb Eddy School NewsReagan Cola Presents at Spring Symposium Research ShowcaseLasell University Dean’s ListCola Makes Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!