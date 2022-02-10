Whitefield Elementary School Read-A-Thon Starts Feb. 14 February 10, 2022 at 12:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Elementary School Read-A-Thon Starts Feb. 14New Teacher, Principal Evaluation Systems in State’s School DistrictsWhitefield School NewsWhitefield Elementary Kindergarten RegistrationWiscasset Students Enjoy Portland Symphony Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!