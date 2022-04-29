Winners of the Medomak Valley Speech Competition April 29, 2022 at 3:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMath League Completes SeasonLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterMVHS Student Named Candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars ProgramRSU 40 Board Hears Feedback on Return To In-Person Instruction at MVHSMVHS Inducts Scholars Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!