Wiscasset Education Budget Receives Initial Approval May 19, 2022 at 9:38 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVoters Give Initial Approval to Budget for Wiscasset SchoolsBCS Budget Sees No Increase in Local ContributionEdgecomb School Committee Adjusts Budget After No VoteVoters Approve AOS 98 BudgetEdgecomb Holds Public Hearing on Education Budget Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!