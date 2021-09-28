Wiscasset Middle High School Open House, Homecoming Deemed Successful September 28, 2021 at 4:40 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 40 Approves Winter SportsJVS Plans Modified Holiday EventsLA Homecoming is Sept. 26-29Wiscasset Middle High Celebrates School Spirit at HomecomingJVS Names Interim Principal Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!