Wiscasset Middle High School Second-Quarter Honor Roll February 10, 2022 at 12:34 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Middle High School Third-Quarter Honor RollWiscasset Middle High School Second Quarter Honor RollWiscasset Middle High School Honor RollWiscasset Middle School Honor RollWMHS Fourth-Quarter Honor Roll Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!