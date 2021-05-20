Wiscasset Schools to Employ ‘Pool Testing’ for COVID-19 May 20, 2021 at 12:53 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset School Committee to Vote on Budget TuesdayWildcat WeeklyWhitefield School NewsWhitefield School NewsMiller School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!