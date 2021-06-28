Wiscasset Student on Dean’s List June 28, 2021 at 10:19 am SUNY MorrisvilleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Student Named to SUNY Morrisville Dean’s ListLocal Students Named to Plymouth State University Dean’s ListLocal Students on UMA Dean’s ListLasell University Dean’s ListURI Students Named to Spring 2019 Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!