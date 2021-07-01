Worcester Polytechnic Institute Announces Spring Dean’s List July 1, 2021 at 10:47 am Worcester Polytechnic InstituteYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Students Make Worcester Polytechnic Institute Dean’s ListWPI Announces Spring Dean’s ListThai Dao on WPI Dean’s ListMullen Gets WPI DegreeWalpole Resident Caleb Mullen Back after Hong Kong Research Project Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!