Worthington Scholarship Foundation to Award Funds to High School Grads February 16, 2021 at 2:20 pm Worthington Scholarship FoundationYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWorthington Scholarship Foundation Celebrates College GraduateWorthington Scholarship Foundation Honors 2018 Scholar ClassWorthington Scholarship Foundation Offers Scholarships to County GradsScholarships Available for Nobleboro ResidentsNobleboro Historical Society Awards Four $1,000 Scholarships Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!