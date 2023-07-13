18th Annual Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle July 13, 2023 at 11:34 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLeeman and Langworthy Win Strawberry Shortcake ShuffleBigonia And Millett Win Strawberry Shortcake ShuffleHealthy Kids Hosts 18th Annual Shortcake ShuffleHealthy Kids Shortcake ShuffleTuesday night sports results Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!