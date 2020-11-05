Antlers Locked, Damariscotta Bucks Battle to Their Death November 5, 2020 at 9:41 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLeavitt grounds EaglesSt.George advances to Busline finalsHornets sting Lincoln softballLA Fans of the YearBoothbay and Wiscasset cheerleaders qualify for Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!