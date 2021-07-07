At the Speedway Douglass Pro Stock Win and Kids Bike Races Spotlight's Saturday Evening at Wiscasset July 7, 2021 at 3:37 pm Ken MinottYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the SpeedwayAt the SpeedwayWreaths Across America Educational Unit to Stop at Wiscasset SpeedwayMotocross, Family Affair For FarrinsRachel Carson Area Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!