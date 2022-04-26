At the Speedway April 26, 2022 at 4:51 pm Amy Harrop, “Chasing the Checkered”You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Speedway Marks 50 Years with New Hall of FameAt the SpeedwayAt the SpeedwayMike Hopkins Wins Thrilling Boss Hogg 150 at Wiscasset SpeedwayRace Wins Kept in Family at 47th Anniversary Speedway Event Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!