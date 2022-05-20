At the Speedway Audet Racing Sweeps Podium in Mini Stock Mayhem Race May 20, 2022 at 11:40 am Amy HarropYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the SpeedwayAt the SpeedwayAt the SpeedwayRepeat Winners Grab Spotlight at Wiscasset SpeedwayAt the Speedway Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!