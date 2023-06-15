At the Speedway Wade Kennedy Captures First Career Win at Wiscasset Speedway June 15, 2023 at 10:13 am Amy WorreyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the SpeedwayAt the SpeedwayBrandon Williams and Kyle Willette Capture First Career Wins at Wiscasset SpeedwayAt the Speedway: Modified Racing Series Returns to Wiscasset Speedway for Exciting 75 LapperAt the SpeedwayAt the Speedway Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!