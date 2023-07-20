At the Speedway Hinkley Tops Pro Stock Field in Busy Night at Wiscasset July 20, 2023 at 11:16 am Ken MinottYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMerrill Scores First Career Super Street Victory at Wiscasset SpeedwayAt the Speedway: New England Racing Legend Kelly Moore Scores Career First at Wiscasset SpeedwayAt the SpeedwayRepeat Winners Grab Spotlight at Wiscasset SpeedwayAt the Speedway Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!