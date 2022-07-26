At the SpeedwayBrandon Williams and Kyle Willette Capture First Career Wins at Wiscasset Speedway July 26, 2022 at 1:05 pm Amy HarropYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the SpeedwayAt the Speedway: Wiscasset Speedway Hosts Group 2 Season OpenerAt the Speedway: Modified Racing Series Returns to Wiscasset Speedway for Exciting 75 LapperRace Wins Kept in Family at 47th Anniversary Speedway EventAt the Speedway Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!