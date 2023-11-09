Coastal Christian Soccer Runner-Up in High School League November 9, 2023 at 12:57 pm Mic LeBelYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSeacoast Christian clips Rams for MCSSL championshipRams Wrap Winter Sports SeasonCoastal Christian Soccer Team Ends Successful SeasonCoastal Christian wins MCSSL championshipCoastal Christian advances to finals Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!