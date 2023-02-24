College Sports Brief February 24, 2023 at 9:49 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln Boys Win State Class B 200 Free RelayLA records fall at State B swim meetLA Senior Swimmer Farrin Named KVAC Outstanding Male SwimmerJordan places sixth in State B 100 breaststrokeCMCC Wins Double Championships Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!