Dana Verge, a True Patriot of Baseball and Softball for Seven Decades June 29, 2023 at 10:57 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt.George advances to Busline finalsLeavitt grounds EaglesHornets sting Lincoln softballSmith Umpires Senior League Regional TournamentSoftball Umpires to Socially Distance at the Plate Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!