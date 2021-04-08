DI Basketball Career Behind Her, Brie Wajer Looks Ahead to Coaching April 8, 2021 at 10:12 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEagles crush HornetsMedomak Grad Leads UMF in ScoringBibber Earned Starting Keeper Role For SpringfieldLady Eagles tame the LionsRanquist Scores 1,000th Career Point at UMF Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!