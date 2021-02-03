Feltis Earns 100th Career Win February 3, 2021 at 1:54 pm Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMVHS Girls Soccer Coach Steps DownPendleton Steps Away From 20 Year Coaching CareerLA Varsity Field Hockey Season CancelledMedomak Valley games moved to MondayLady Eagles Field Young Team Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!