Foodbank Farm 5K Thanksgiving Morning

The seventh annual Foodbank Farm 5K trail run and 1-mile fun run will be held at Coastal River’s Great Salt Bay Farm on Belvedere Road in Damariscotta Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m.

This fun community fundraiser benefits Twin Villages Foodbank Farm. Growing 45,000 pounds of food each season on three acres since 2015, the farm provides fresh food for donation to Lincoln County food pantries and local food programs, thanks to community support.

The farm also runs a shared community food storage hub, where up to 50,000 pounds of food is collected each year from many sources like grocery stores and farmers and distributed through dozens of community partners.

The 5K trail run and 1-mile fun are open to runners and walkers of all ages. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.

The 5K course is on broad mown trails with gentle hills, making two loops around the hayfields. Depending on the weather, the course can be wet and/or muddy in areas.

The race is not officially timed. There will be a digital timer displayed at the finish line to let participants know their time. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers as well as best costume.

There is no fee to participate, but monetary donations of any amount to Twin Villages Foodbank Farm are most welcome. To register, go to twinvillagesfarm.org/foodbank-farm-5k.

Twin Villages Foodbank Farm’s mission is to grow and distribute healthy food for those who need it most in Lincoln County. The farm serves pantries in Newcastle, Jefferson, Boothbay, Wiscasset, Waldoboro, Whitefield, and New Harbor as well as share tables and youth food programs like FARMS at the YMCA. For more information about the 5K or Twin Villages Foodbank Farm, email scawthon@twinvillagesfarm.org.

Twin Villages Foodbank Farm operates in close partnership with Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, which donates use of farmland at Salt Bay Farm and provides administrative, fundraising, and communications support.

Coastal Rivers’ mission is to care for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

