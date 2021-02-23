Fresh Powder, Eager Dogs, and Skis Make a Perfect Outing for Wiscasset Couple February 23, 2021 at 1:42 pm Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCOVID Got You Down? Go on an Outing to HVNC’s Winter WonderlandMidcoast Conservancy Offers Youth XC Ski Lease Program, ClinicFree Cross-Country Ski Clinic For KidsPaws for ThoughtYouth Cross-Country Ski Clinic Offered Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!