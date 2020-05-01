Golf courses allowed to open on May 1

Golf courses across the state will be allowed to open, with restrictions, on Fri., May 1. Gov. Janet Mills lifted her previous order on Tues., April 28 that forbid the playing of golf in Maine.

Sheepscot Links owner Leon Oliver said “you bet we will” when asked if they would open up on Friday.

Wawenock Golf Club, in Walpole, announced it will open Fri., May 1.

Golf clubs can open with following restrictions:

Clubhouses will remain closed and there are no facilities.

Golfers can only play in the county they live in. This does not apply to active members at their home club.

Out-of-state customers must follow the Governor’s mandatory 14-day quarantine before playing.

Tee times will be no less than every 12 minutes with no more than four players in a group.

All players must remain in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their tee time. All practice areas, including practice greens are closed.

There will be no scorecards or pencils. Golfers are encouraged to keep track of their scores with their cell phones.

Carry in and carry out all trash.

Courses will be instituting park, play and go policies. Golfers must leave the course immediately after playing to eliminate congestion or gathering in the parking lot.

