Golf courses closed

After Sheepscot Links gained approval, from the state, to stay open on Mon., March 30, Gov. Janet Mills pulled the plug at noon on April 2, effectively closing down all golf courses in the state until May 1.

Gov. Mills announced a new executive order that added golf courses to the “non-essential” lists of businesses. Sheepscot Links had previously petitioned for, and received, essential business status under the previous order. However, the new order supersedes all previous designations.

Sheepscot Links website simply states: Do to Covid-19 Sheepscot Links Golf Club is closed to the public until further notice.

“We just have to wait it out,” owner Leon Oliver said.

“I’ve seen a lot of people on Facebook that say they have sent letters to the Govenor to see if she will open it up. I wish they had just adjusted the rules a little more like 30 minute tee times to spread it out,” Oliver said.

A lot of Massachusetts and New Hampshire people have been coming into the state to play golf, Oliver said of one reason Gov. Mills might have made the decision to close them down. Oliver would have preferred staying open with tighter restrictions, like no carts and spreading out tee times to every 30 mintues.

“We will keep it closed until we find out something. She may open it back up, as she is getting a lot of pressure. People just want to get out doors, get some fresh air and be happy,” Oliver added.

