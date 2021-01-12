High School Basketball on LCTV January 12, 2021 at 4:19 pm Lincoln County TelevisionYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Soccer Games to Be Broadcast on LCTVLCN to Host Waldoboro Candidates ForumLA Sports Hall Of Fame Announces First InducteesLA Summer Basketball CampLA and MVHS Thursday games postponed Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!