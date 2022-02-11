Five Lincoln County teams will play for Busline League championships this week.

Three Medomak Middle School teams will play for Busline League crowns on Sat., Feb. 12 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Medomak 7th girls will play at 2 p.m., Medomak 7th boys at 4 p.m., and Medomak 8th boys at 12 noon.

Bristol boys upset top seed South Bristol on Feb. 9 to advance to the Small School Division championship game on Feb. 14 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Jefferson girls basketball team defeated St. George on Feb. 9, and Woolwich on Feb. 10 to earn a berth in the Busline League Small Division championships. they play on Feb. 14 in Belfast at 5 p.m.

