LA Boys Lacrosse to Regroup April 21, 2021 at 10:46 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHornets sting Eagles in overtimeLincoln boys lacrosse picks up second winLA Eagle lacrosse wraps up season at 11-1LA Cross-Country Team Banners PresentedLA Sailors Among Top Five Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!