LA Girls Lacrosse Fields Fast, Solid Team April 29, 2021 at 9:23 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTeam Unity Makes LA Cheerleaders Winners in Coach’s EyesWorkman Named KVAC Lacrosse Coach Of The YearLA Boys LacrosseCass to Anchor Inexperienced, but Talented, Lincoln Girls Tennis TeamLA Varsity Field Hockey Season Cancelled Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!