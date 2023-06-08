Legion Baseball 19U Program Begins June 8, 2023 at 2:36 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln boys tennis rally over WatervillePost 42 Legions Split GamesLegion BaseballYouth Ski Lease ProgramWells-Hussey American Legion Toll Booth Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!