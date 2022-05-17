Leos and Lions Clubs Host Annual Bowling Tournament May 17, 2022 at 8:34 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Lions Club UpdatesLions, Leos Donate to Camp SunshineWhitefield Lions Club Hosts Leo Club InductionSt.George advances to Busline finalsGolf Tournament at Wawenock Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!