The 32nd annual Lincoln Academy homecoming golf scramble will be held Sunday, Sept. 29 at Wawenock Golf Club, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

The entry fee is $35 for members and $70 for nonmembers. The fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a golf cart, and lunch. Call Phil Page at 350-0503 or Chris Lincoln at Wawenock Golf Club to enter a foursome.

