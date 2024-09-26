Livestrong Tennis Tournament Serves Up Hope and Health

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is excited to announce the Livestrong at the YMCA Tennis Tournament, a dynamic event aimed at promoting health, wellness, and community support for cancer survivors. The tournament will take place at the Y, located at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta.

This event not only highlights the sport of tennis but also emphasizes the strength and resilience of cancer survivors. Participants of all skill levels are encouraged to join. Proceeds support the Central Lincoln County YMCA’s Livestrong at the YMCA programs that empower individuals affected by cancer through physical activity and community connection.

The tournament features food, raffles, off court activities, storytelling, education on prevention and survivorship, alongside two social doubles style tournaments.

The women’s social doubles tournament will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Check in is at 9:30 a.m. The registration fee is $40.

The men’s social doubles tournament will be held between 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Check in is at 4:30 p.m. The registration fee is $40.

The Livestrong at the YMCA program provides cancer survivors with a supportive environment to rebuild their physical and emotional strength. Participants will benefit from specialized fitness training and the camaraderie of others facing similar challenges.

For more information or to register for the tournament, go to clcymca.org or email Lauren Ober, CLC YMCA director of health and wellness, at lober@clcymca.org.

Livestrong at the YMCA is a national program that aims to enhance the quality of life for those impacted by cancer.

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other.

