Local Athletes Names All-Stars November 25, 2020 at 9:42 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMVHS Boys Soccer Earn East Class B Sportsmanship AwardHornets sting Lincoln softballYoung Eagle Cross-Country Team Disappointed, But Motivated for 2021Coaches Wanted at Lincoln AcademyMedomak vs York Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!