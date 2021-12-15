Local Boys Soccer Players Plan Trip to Spain December 15, 2021 at 9:22 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMedomak Football To Play Under LightsNews Update – Medomak Valley Denied in Eastern B Semi FinalsPost season playoff actionMedomak Valley High School NewsMedomak Boys Win Three Straight, Including Homecoming Battle Over Eagles Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!