Maine High School Sports Returns to Competitive Playoff Format August 25, 2022 at 4:07 pm Larry Mahoney, BDNYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBaseball Umpires to Call Balls and Strikes From Behind the MoundLocal Athletes Names All-StarsLA Athletes to Start Aug. 3Midcoast Elite Makes Home at MACLincoln Academy to take on Yarmouth Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!