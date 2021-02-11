McFarland Bags Largest Fish in Legion Fishing Derby February 11, 2021 at 9:07 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLeavitt grounds EaglesSt.George advances to Busline finalsLocal Fishing Derby a Success, Proceeds to Fund Vocational ScholarshipPanthers Win Battle of the Big CatsHornets sting Lincoln softball Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!