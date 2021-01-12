Medomak Boys Basketball Ready to Roll January 12, 2021 at 4:24 pm Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPanthers Win Battle of the Big CatsMedomak Boys Sink MarinersMedomak defends home court against LAPanthers Win Battle of the Big CatsRams Hustle Past Panthers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!