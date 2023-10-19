Medomak Girls Youth Basketball Clinic October 19, 2023 at 1:17 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMedomak girls youth basketball clinicsMedomak Youth Basketball ClinicsMedomak Youth Basketball ClinicsMedomak Valley Youth Boys BasketballMedomak Valley Girls Winter Youth Basketball Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!