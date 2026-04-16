Medomak Valley Announces Winter Sports Awards

Medomak Valley High School announced winter sports awards at a ceremony on March 10 in Waldoboro. Athletic Director Matt Lash presented season highlights to the many athletes, parents, and coaches gathered at the annual event.

The boys basketball team was feted for being the Class B South runner-up and Mason Nguyen was recognized for being named a semifinalist for Mr. Maine Basketball. It was also announced that head coach Nick DePatsy will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Aug. 16.

The wrestling team was recognized for being the KVAC Class B runner-up and for their Maine Principals’ Association Good Sportsmanship Award, which was the eighth for coach Jed Harris and 15th for the program. Shamus Pease and Grady Pease received accolades for reaching 200 career wins and Cole Bales and Nathan Staples were recognized for reaching the 100-win milestone. The Pease twins were also presented with wrestling state champion jackets and recognized for being the first Panthers in program history to place at the New England championships.

The cheering team was recognized for winning the KVAC Class B championship.

Grace Townsend was recognized for being a member of the Cheverus Windham-Medomak Co-op girls ice hockey team that won the south regional championship. Townsend was also named to the Portland Press Herald all-state girls hockey team.

The varsity girls basketball team won the Team GPA Award with a 3.78 grade-point average. The boys basketball and JV girls basketball tied for second with a 3.44 average. The combined GPA of all winter teams was 3.37.

The cheering team award winners were Heaven Luce (MVP), Natalie Simmons (most improved), and Ella McClean (coaches award).

Girls basketball awards were presented to Chloe Fox (MVP), Rachel Barbour (most improved), and Alyssa Smith (coaches award).

The boys basketball award winners were Nguyen (co-MVP), Kollin Donlin (co-MVP), Carter Jackson (most improved), Luke Cheesman (coaches award), Owen Dostie (defensive player award), and Micah Fagonde (team award).

Wrestling awards were presented to Grady Pease (co-MVP, Brian Jackson Memorial Award), Shamus Pease (co-MVP, Brian Jackson Memorial Award), Reid Grindle (most improved), Bales (co-coaches award), and Staples (co-coaches award).

Athletes presented a three letter plaque for playing on a varsity squad for three years included boys basketball players Cheesman, Nguyen, and Dostie; girls basketball players Claudia Feeley and Fox; wrestler Grayson Downing; cheerleaders Peyton Eaton, Luce, Addy Morris, and Jennika Schumann; and indoor track team members Colby Daigle and Lyra Puchalski.

Several multisport athletes were recognized as seven letter jacket winners for playing on varsity teams for at least seven seasons, including Cheesman (soccer and basketball), Grady Pease (football, wrestling, and track and field), Shamus Pease (football and wrestling), McClean (soccer, cheering, and track and field), Schumann (soccer, cheering, and softball), and Daigle (cross country and indoor track and field).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

