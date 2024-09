Two Medomak Valley soccer coaches hit historic milestones in 3-0 wins over Belfast on Thursday, September 19. Girls soccer coach Darryl Townsend secured his 300th career win with the Lady Panthers 3-0 win at home.

Boys soccer coach Brian Campbell received hiscoveted 100th career with the Panthers 3-0 win on the road at Belfast.

