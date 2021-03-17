Medomak Valley Little League Registration March 17, 2021 at 9:58 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTime to Register for Medomak Valley Little LeagueWaldoboro Little League Baseball/Softball/T-Ball RegistrationMedomak Valley Summer Baseball League FormsThird Annual Soper Tournament a SuccessWaldoboro Little League Annual Meeting and Election of Officers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!