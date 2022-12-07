Meet the Filmmaker Who Became a Maine High School Basketball Savant December 7, 2022 at 9:32 am Adam Robinson, BDNYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLong Winter Soap Co. Celebrates First Anniversary in WaldoboroFortman Strong on High-Speed Support for Local BusinessesLong Winter Soap Co. Opens Storefront in Downtown WaldoboroHornets sting Lincoln softballMedomak Basketball Bonds McNelly Brothers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!