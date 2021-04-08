Midcoast Athletic Center Basketball All-Stars Announced April 8, 2021 at 10:10 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMAC Announces Basketball All-StarsLady Mariners Nip EaglesLady Eagles Sink the WindjammersMariners Ground the Lady EaglesMonday Night Scores Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!