The Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame announces their induction Class for 2024. Seven individuals from the midcoast area will be honored at the 17th annual induction banquet on Saturday, October 19, at the Rockland Elks Lodge. Theawards banquet starts at 5 p.m. For ticket information contact Dave Ames at (207)789-5118 or damesref@tidewater.net.

Those being inducted are; Angel Tibbetts Ames, Melissa Hodgdon, Patrick Kelly, Matthew Lash, Leon Oliver, Christopher Perry and Paula Roberts.

Angel Tibbetts Ames

Angel Tibbetts Ames is a 1990 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, where she was an outstanding track & field athlete. She won 55 individual events during her high school career. She won six Mid-Maine Conference championships, including three in the discus, two in the shot put, and one in the javelin.

She won five Class C State Championships, three in the discus and two in the shot put, and one All State Championship in the discus. In that meet she set the State Record for the discus, a record that stood for 25 years. An injury while playing basketball her senior year ended her throwing career.

Ames continued to promote Boothbay Track & Field by volunteering as a coach, and most recently has been hired as a paid assistant coach.

Melissa Hodgdon

Melissa Hodgdon is a 1987 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, where she excelled in field hockey and basketball. She was selected All State in field hockey in 1986. Her most notable sport was basketball.

She was the first player, male or female, to be a 1,000 point scorer for Boothbay. She was a member of the Class C State girls basketball championship Team in 1983-84. Her team won the Mid Maine Conference Championship in 1986-87. She was team captain in 1986/87, and was voted the team MVP, was a McDonald’s All Star, and voted All State Honorable Mention.

Hodgdon went on to Springfield College where she lettered all four years on the women’s basketball team. She still holds the single game assist record and she was voted captain and team MVP twice.

Her greatest accomplishments in basketball though may have come as a coach. She has been a coach at the collegiate level, including being an assistant coach at Framingham State, Niagara University, Holy Cross, and the University of New Hampshire. She has been head coach at Wentworth Institute of Technology, and Wheaton College. She was head coach at Wheaton from 2003 to 2019, where she holds the school record for most wins in a career at 214. Twice she was voted Conference Coach of the Year. In 2019 Hodgdon took the top assistant coach job at the University of Hartford, and was the interim head coach in 2021-22.

Patrick Kelly

Patrick Kelly is a 1982 graduate of Camden-Rockport High School,

where he was an outstanding member of the wrestling team. He accumulated a 94-4 record during his four year career at CRHS. He went undefeated his sophomore and senior years, going 22-0 and 28-0 respectively. He won both the Regional and State Class A championship his senior year. He placed second in the state junior year.

Kelly went on to the University of Maine where he captained the Black Bear Wrestling Club. He was a four time All Academic Athletic Scholar. He had 122 wins and 20 losses in his collegiate career. His junior year he placed first in the NCAA Northeast Championships and second during his senior year.

Kelly has been the wrestling coach at Camden Hills Regional High School for 19 years. During that time, his teams have accumulated 453 wins versus 39 losses. His teams have won seven state titles, nine regional titles, 11 KVAC Championships. His wrestlers have won 31 individual state championships, three individual all-state championships, five New England placers, and one individual New England Champion. In 2007 Kelly was inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.

Matthew Lash

Matt Lash is a 1993 graduate of Medomak Valley High School where he was a varsity letter winner in basketball and track. He went on to the University of Maine at Machias where he was a four year letter winner in basketball, being selected as team captain his senior year.

He graduated from UMM in 1997. He was assistant men’s basketball coach in 1998-99 and head men’s basketball coach from 2000 to 2003. In 2003 he took over as the athletic administrator at Medomak Valley

High School and has been in that position ever since. In 2009 he was chosen KVAC Athletic Administrator of the Year. He has received the MIAAA Past President Special Achievement Award, the Guest Speaker Award, the President of MIAAA Award, the Leadership Award, and the 20 Year Service Award.

Lash has served on the MPA Wrestling Committee as chairman and also on the Basketball Tournament Committee. Lash is the longest serving athletic administrator in Medomak Valley history.

Leon Oliver

Leon Oliver is a 1982 graduate of Lincoln Academy, where he was a varsity letter winner in cross country golf and basketball. In basketball twice he scored 40 points in a game. During his junior year he was the second leading scorer in the Mid Maine Conference.

Most of Oliver’s accomplishments came in golf. He qualified for states three out of four years in high school. At age 15 he was the youngest ever Wawenock Golf Club champion. He won three other Wawenock Club titles before turning pro at age 20. Oliver holds four course record scores at Lemon Bay GC, Wawenock GC, Bath GC and Sheepscot Links GC.

He has won two Maine Chapter Golf Championships in 1998 & 1999, two Maine Pro Championships in 1994 & 2004, was Maine Chapter Player of the Year in 2017, three Pro Senior Championships. In 2022

he was inducted into the Lincoln Academy Sports Hall of Fame and the Maine Golf Hall of Fame.

Oliver has coached the golf teams at Lincoln Academy, Morse and Wiscasset High Schools. He is a 25 year member of the PGA and presently is the owner of Sheepscot Links Golf Course.

Christopher Perry

Chris Perry is a 1984 graduate of Lincoln Academy. He won 12 varsity letters in soccer, wrestling and baseball. In wrestling he won four regional titles, one state runner-up award, and two state wrestling titles.

Perry went on to Springfield College where he was a four year letter winner in wrestling. Twice he was Northeast runner-up. After graduation from Springfield in 1988 Chris embarked on a teaching and coaching career that has been exemplary. In 1990 he became the physical education teacher and athletic administrator at Bristol Consolidated School where he has coached various sports for the past 35 years. He has coached coed soccer, baseball, jump rope demonstration team, wrestling and basketball in Bristol and at Lincoln Academy. In 2012 Perrywas inducted into the first class of the Lincoln Academy Sports Hall of Fame.

Paula Flagg Roberts

Paula Flagg Roberts is a 1975 graduate of Lincoln Academy. She was on the field hockey, basketball, gymnastics and softball teams. She graduated from Springfield College in 1979, where she played college field hockey. Roberts returned to Lincoln Academy as the women’s field hockey coach, a position she held for 11 years. Her teams accumulated 106 wins, 45 losses, and 13 ties. In 1987 the team won the Eastern Maine Class B Title and State Class B Championship. Her teams also won the Mid Maine Conference Championship in 1985 and 1989

Roberts may be best known though as the sports writer for the

Lincoln County News. She has covered Lincoln County Sports for over 25 years, being totally dedicated to the faithful and comprehensive coverage of sports in that area.

Roberts was inducted into the Lincoln Academy Sports Hall of Fame.

Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame Legends

In 2023 the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame initiated a Legends category, recognizing individuals that have done a lot through sports for their community. This year, four more individuals will be recognized, including Kevin Burnham, Leigh Campbell (posthumous), Gene Drinkwater (posthumous), and Bill Stuart.

Kevin Burnham

Kevin Burnham is a 1975 graduate of Boothbay Region HS where he participated in football, basketball and track & field. He has covered Boothbay area sports for the Boothbay Register for over 30 years. His dedication to covering local sports has preserved the history of sport for the area. He also has served as the timekeeper for the high school field hockey program and coached girls basketball for BRHS. Kevin is currently the editor for the Boothbay Register.

Leigh Campbell (posthumous)

Leigh Campbell was a graduate of Wiscasset High School. He was always an avid follower of local sports teams and players. Campbell served for 39 years as director of financial aid at Bates College.

He was a lifelong fan of basketball, serving as the official scorer for the MPA Tournament in Augusta for many years. He was also the official scorer for Bates men’s basketball for nearly 50 years. Campbell was inducted into the Bates College Scholar/Athlete Society

in 2012, and in 2019 was recognized by the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame as a Legend. Leigh passed away in 2020.

Gene Drinkwater (posthumous)

Gene Drinkwater was a 1971 graduate of Georges Valley High School. He was a lifelong lobsterman. For over 40 years he was a fixture in

youth sports in the Rockland area. He helped coach football at the junior high and high school level in Rockland and was instrumental in getting the Pee Wee football program started there. He also coached youth softball. His team won the Busline League Championship his second year coaching them.

Drinkwater knew that coaching was not all about X’s and O’s. He worked diligently to positively affect the lives of each and every player. He was known to be a positive mentor to the players, helping them keep their grades up or providing equipment for ones that could not afford it. Even as his health failed he continued to coach, providing a very positive image for those he touched. Drinkwater passed away in 2015.

Bill Stuart

Bill Stuart has been a lifelong resident of the Tenants Harbor/St George area. He played sports as a youth. He is most noted for his dedication and commitment to youth sports in that area as a coach, volunteer and mentor. He has been a sports official for many years in soccer, basketball and baseball, serving numerous schools in the Midcoast area. Bill also ran the BJ Stuart Memorial Scholarship program that was a fundraiser to help send local youth to summer sports camps. Bill has served as president of the Little League program and coached St George Middle School basketball.

