Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame Legends Announced

The Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame has announced the individuals that will be recognized as legends at the 2025 induction banquet on Saturday, Oct.18. Legends are individuals who are over 40 years old, have made lifelong contributions to youth through sports in their communities in the Midcoast area, and have demonstrated exemplary character and behavior.

This year’s honorees include Charles “Chuck Begley (posthumous), Tim Flanagan (posthumous), Fritz and Naomi Miller, and Robert “Bobby” Watts (posthumous).

Candidates for Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame Student/Athlete of the Year include females Mariam DeLisle (Lincoln Academy), Brianna Denny (Camden Hills), Karen Higgins (Boothbay), Aubrianna Hoose (Oceanside), and Kytana Williamson (Medomak). Male candidates for athlete of the year include Nolan Ames (Camden Hills), Gabe Lash (Medomak), Web Foster (Oceanside), Grady Pease (Medomak), and Adam St. Cyr (Lincoln Academy).

Student female and male athlete of the year will be announced at the banquet.The banquet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Rockland Elks Club. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased from any Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame director or by contacting Dave Ames, secretary/treasurer, at damesref@tidewater.net, or calling 745-5880.

Charles “Chuck” Begley (posthumous)

Chuck Begley was a longtime teacher and coach of basketball and cross country at Waldoboro and Medomak Valley High Schools. He was also a participant in adult sports teams in the area as a basketball center and slick fielding first baseman.

Begley was noted for his calm demeanor and lasting influence on his players. His philosophy of being a good person, taking pride in being in good shape, being aggressive, taking the event seriously, valuing teammates and keep emotions under control were things that later became so valued by the student/athletes he worked with.

Begley challenged each athlete to be their best, to accept responsibility, be humble when things go right and mature when things don’t go as well. Begley was also a very dedicated English teacher and served two terms in the Maine State Senate.

Tim Flanagan (posthumous)

Tim Flanagan grew up in Rockland as a member of the large Flanagan family of nine. After graduation from Gorham State Teachers College (now University of Southern Maine) Flanagan embarked on a lifelong career of teaching and coaching.

Serving for 40 years at Wiscasset High School, Flanagan taught math and coached a variety of teams, including basketball, cross country, golf, track, baseball, tennis, and the math team. He was best known for leading the Wiscasset boys basketball team to their first state championship in 1991. He also led the math team to multiple state championships. Flanagan had a passion for golf, as instilled by his father, who was the golf pro at Megunticook Golf Club. Flanagan won several Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame Legends announcedgolf championships at Rockland, Wawenock, and Sheepscot Links golf clubs. More importantly, he saw golf as a way to teach the youth he worked with the values of honesty, integrity, character, and sportsmanship.

He was known for always providing snacks and drinks for his students, which he continued to do as a valuable member of the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors. Flanagan’s legacy of compassion, generosity and selflessness inspired so many that knew him.

Fritz and Naomi Miller

Fritz and Naomi Miller were the driving force developing a football program for Medomak Valley schools. In 2011 they worked diligently to establish the Medomak Youth Football program, expanding to the high school level in 2013.

Through personal financing, fundraising, business advertising, providing equipment, volunteer coaches, transportation, and a snack shack for games, they finally achieved school board approval for a three year trial of a varsity program.

The Millers made this a family affair, with two sons that played football and helped with many of the event arrangements. Wins in the early years were minimal but pride was taken in receiving the Maine Principal’s Association Sportsmanship Award several times. In recent years the team has advanced to the Class C North championship game.

All this would not have been possible without the dedicated commitment the Millers have given to the football program for Medomak Valley area youth.

Robert “Bobby” Watts (posthumous)

Bobby Watts was born and grew up in Thomaston. He played basketball and baseball in high school and continued to play in adult leagues after serving in the U.S. Navy.

He is most noted for his dedicated service as a bus driver for local school departments for nearly 50 years and especially for his service as a bus driver for athletic teams. He drove the soccer, field hockey, basketball, baseball, and tennis teams, with his favorite probably being the softball teams.

Bobby has received many accolades for his driving duties from school administrators, coaches, parents and as the runner-up for the State Bus Driver of the Year for his heroics when the bus lost power and he maneuvered it to safety.

He thoroughly enjoyed driving the Rockland State Championship softball team for a victory lap around the rotary circle in his last year driving. He was always invited to a team’s end of the year banquet, being recognized for his dedicated and committed service and support.

He was a true fan of all the teams he transported, having a welcoming and smiling face when the athletes returned to the bus for the trip back home, whether they won or lost. He was noted for his unwavering support of all the teams, his smile and hugs, his honesty and true caring for the student/athletes. According to a former player and coach, “He was family to all of us, and his legacy of love, laughter and loyalty will live on in our hearts forever.”

