N.C. Hunt Donates Sand for Jumping Pit at GSB April 21, 2021 at 10:48 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMiller School Kids Build Birdhouses with N.C. Hunt‘Judy’s Crew’ wins Second Annual DePatsy Bowling TournamentWiscasset Welcomes New Cross-Country CoachDePatsy Recovers from COVID, Fears Early End to Basketball SeasonNo RSU 40 Youth Basketball Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!