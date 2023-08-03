New Golf Pro Brings Fresh Perspective to Wawenock Golf Club August 3, 2023 at 9:33 am Mic LeBelYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWawenock Has Two New Teaching ProsChipmunk ChatterRenovated Boothbay Country Club Opens May 25Graffam to Head Up New Midcoast Pro Basketball TeamWawenock Golf Club Sells Land Once Slated for Expansion Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!